The daily coronavirus update: 18 more deaths; 150,672 total cases

Here are the latest updates from November 1, 2020:

150,672 cases; 2,475 deaths

Eighteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 2,475.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday one was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, seven were in their 70s, six were in their 80s and three were in their 90s. Thirteen of the 18 deaths announced Sunday were among residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 150,672 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 2,200 from Saturday’s count and is based on 27,524 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

On Saturday, MDH announced an increase of 3,007 cases — the second-largest number ever reported in a single day — based on 35,479 tests. MDH also announced 20 deaths on Saturday.

The current total number of cases and death toll combines Minnesotans with positive PCR tests and positive antigen tests approved under a Food and Drug emergency authorization use. MDH added antigen tests to case counts on Oct. 14.

The most recent data available show 176 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 562 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

