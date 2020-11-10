The daily coronavirus update: 23 more deaths; new restrictions on bars, gatherings

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from November 10, 2020:

189,681 cases; 2,698 deaths

Twenty-three more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 2,698.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday two were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, 12 in their 80s and four were in their 90s. Fourteen of the 23 deaths announced Tuesday were among residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 189,681 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 4,893 from Monday’s count and is based on 34,044 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The current caseload and death toll combines Minnesotans with positive PCR tests and positive antigen tests approved under a Food and Drug emergency authorization use. MDH added antigen tests to case counts on Oct. 14.

Hospitalizations continue to climb. The most recent data available show 249 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, up from 199 a week ago, and 975 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz noted, for anyone who thinks COVID-19 is like the flu, that four people are currently hospitalized in the state due to flu.

Walz announces new restrictions on gatherings, restaurants and events

As Minnesota’s COVID-19 case, hospitalization and death counts continue to rise, Walz announced new restrictions on gatherings, restaurants and events designed to curb the rampant spread of the virus.

Social gatherings will be limited to 10 people, whether indoors or outdoors, with three households or fewer in attendance, beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday. Walz said compliance will rely on people abiding by the rules, and that the intent is not to send law enforcement to enforce this.

Also beginning at 10 p.m. Friday, bars and restaurants may be open at up to 50 percent capacity, with no more than 150 people total. Counters must be closed for seating unless it’s a counter-only establishment. No bar games that require standing are allowed. No dine-in service is allowed between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., though restaurants may be open for delivery and takeout.

Receptions connected to events such as weddings and funerals, will be limited to 50 people starting Nov. 27, and 25 people starting Dec. 11. Receptions can’t take place between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. The rules do not apply to the ceremony itself, just the reception.

In a televised address announcing the new restrictions, Walz said he believes the restrictions are tailored to help reduce transmission, which he said case investigations have found often happens in social settings, especially in the later evening hours when alcohol is involved.

“I feel like the guy in ‘Footloose’: no dancing, no fun, no whatever. That is not my intention. My intention is to keep you safe so that you can all dance a lot longer,” Walz said.

