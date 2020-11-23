MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from November 23, 2020:

276,500 cases; 3,265 deaths

Twenty-four more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Monday, for a total of 3,265.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Monday, six were in their 90s, seven were in their 80s, five were in their 70s, three were in their 60s and three were in their 50s. Eight of the 24 people whose deaths announced Monday were residents of long-term care facilities.

There have been 808 deaths so far in November, which has been by far the deadliest month of the pandemic.

MDH also said Monday there have been 276,500 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 6,343 from the total announced on Sunday and is based on 57,015 new tests. Kris Ehresmann, the MDH infectious disease director, said the state’s seven-day positive case average, which lags by a week, is now 15.2 percent. That is up from 13.7 percent last week, though it is down slightly from the rate over the last two days. Officials say a positivity rate higher than 5 percent is a concerning sign of diseases pread.

Ehresmann told reporters Monday that 364 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 1,414 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Walz says he will call special session, propose business relief legislation

Gov. Tim Walz said Monday he plans to call a special session as soon as Tuesday for state lawmakers to consider a package of bills aimed at helping businesses hurt by the pandemic and the governor’s latest public health restrictions.

Walz did not release specifics on his plans, but said he worked with House leaders on proposals that include: forgiving sales taxes for businesses that sell food and drinks; waiving state regulatory fees; paying businesses that make food for health care workers, homeless shelters and long-term care facilities; and creating a state tax credit for food donations in the hospitality industry.

Walz also said they would be “exploring direct relief for individual workers.”

The governor said he has not spoken with Republicans who control the Minnesota Senate about his plan, but believes they are open to negotiating business relief, especially as Congress remains in talks over a federal stimulus package. “It’s absolutely critical that we get something quickly to these businesses, we get something that makes a material difference to them and bridges the gap until the federal government can do what they need to do,” Walz said.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said in a statement that the GOP is “committed to recovering our economy that has been harmed by broad and prolonged shutdowns.”

“We will work with anyone to find solutions and have not yet received any special session notice or relief proposal from the Governor,” Gazelka said.

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said they also hadn’t heard details on the governor’s proposals but said the GOP has been working on its own plans. One idea from state Rep. Dave Baker, R-Willmar, was to waive or delay sales tax payments for businesses

“We hope the governor will work with the Legislature, but have yet to hear from him on what he is proposing for a potential special session,” Daudt said in a prepared statement. Even if Walz calls a special session Tuesday, it is unclear when that session would begin.

State releases ‘COVIDaware MN’ exposure warning phone application

Minnesota officials unveiled a new phone application Monday that aims to notify users when they are exposed to someone with COVID-19. Minnesota IT Services (MNIT) said the app was developed for the state in partnership with the nonprofit PathCheck Foundation and Mayo Clinic using an exposure notification system created by Google and Apple.

The app, called COVIDaware MN, relies on voluntary participation from users and draws on Bluetooth technology. When a person using the app comes within 6-feet of another app user for 15 minutes or more, their phones exchange codes that are stored for 14 days. If a user tests positive, MDH will give them a code that allows them to report the information to the app. If the COVID-positive person does report to the app, their close contacts in the app will be notified.

MNIT Commissioner Tarek Tomes said users who are warned of an exposure will not be told precisely when or where they were exposed, or who tested positive for COVID-19. The app does not track a person’s location or personal information and does not use GPS.

Tomes said the app doesn’t share the identity of users with Apple, Google, the state, or other users and doesn’t access personal information on anyone’s phone such as their address book. No data from Minnesota users is sold, Tomes said.

Marijke Decuir, an MDH epidemiologist, said she hopes people use notifications from the app to quarantine and seek testing when appropriate. The state can then identify anyone who subsequently tests positive through typical contact tracing investigations.

Tomes said similar apps are used widely in Europe and noted roughly a million people downloaded a version of the product in Colorado in the first weeks after it was launched.

The app is open-sourced. It can be downloaded free in the Apple and Google app stores.

