The daily coronavirus update: 31 more deaths; more than 7,000 new cases

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from November 15, 2020:

223,581 cases; 2,905 deaths

Thirty-one more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 2,905.

Article continues after advertisement

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, two were over 100 years old, seven were in their 90s, 10 were in their 80s, six were in their 70s, four were in their 60s and two were in their 50s. Eighteen of the 31 people whose deaths announced Sunday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 223,581 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 7,553 from the total announced on Saturday and is based on 63,593 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

On Saturday, MDH reported 8,689 new COVID-19 cases — a record — and 35 deaths.

Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to rise precipitously as officials warn hospital resources in the state are strained. The most recent data available show 293 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19 — up from 228 a week prior — and 1,131 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Article continues after advertisement

Around the web

Minnesota in ‘desperate and dangerous place’ with COVID-19, from the Star Tribune

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304