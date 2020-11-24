MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from November 24, 2020:

282,916 cases; 3,303 deaths

Thirty-eight more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 3,303. With 846 COVID-19 deaths so far, November is now Minnesota’s deadliest month of the pandemic.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, one was in their 30s, nine were in their 60s, 11 in their 70s, ten were in their 80s and seven were in their 90s. Twenty-one of the 38 deaths announced Tuesday were among residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 282,916 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota so far. The number of positive cases is up 6,416 from Monday’s count and is based on 53,173 new tests. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 14.3 percent, down from a recent high of 15.4 percent. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The most recent data available show 379 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 1,449 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

MDH says slightly lower case numbers not a reliable trend

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm noted Tuesday that though it’s been 10 days since the state reported a single-day record of 8,703 new cases, people shouldn’t read too much into the lower numbers reported the last few days. “While we’ve certainly been pleased with the somewhat lower case count in some of the recent days, we think this might be another of those patterns that we’ve seen earlier in the epidemic,” Malcolm said.



After that record high, the case count fell to below 6,000 new cases on Nov. 17, but then bounced back to as high as 7,863 cases two days later, meaning the lower numbers might simply represent a “trough” between waves, said Malcolm, and not the downside of a peak.

