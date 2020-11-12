The daily coronavirus update: 39 more deaths; more than 7,000 new cases

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020:

201,795 cases; 2,793 deaths

Thirty-nine more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 2,793. The 39 deaths are the second-highest number announced in a day, after the 56 announced Wednesday.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, one was in their 30s, one was in their 40s, five were in their 60s, nine were in their 70s, nine were in their 80s, 13 were in their 90s and one was over 100. Twenty-three of the 39 deaths announced Thursday were among residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 201,795 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 7,225 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 48,513 new tests — a record. The most recent seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, was 12 percent, up from 9 percent the week prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average over time here.

Hospitalizations continue to rise and suggest deadly weeks to come. The most recent data available show 278 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, up from 229 a week ago; 1,051 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

