MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from November 22, 2020:

270,157 cases; 3,241 deaths

Forty more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 3,241.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, one was over 100 years old, seven were in their 90s, 16 were in their 80s, 12 were in their 70s, one was in their 60s, two were in their 50s and one was in their 30s. Twenty-two of the 40 people whose deaths announced Sunday were residents of long-term care facilities.

There have been 784 deaths so far in November, making it the deadliest month of the pandemic. The second deadliest month was May, when the state reported 696 deaths. There have been 231 deaths reported by MDH in the last four days, which is more than the total death toll in the months of July (159), August (216) and September (219).

MDH also said Sunday there have been 270,157 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 7,205 from the total announced on Saturday and is based on 56,617 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

On Saturday, MDH reported 51 deaths and an increase of 6,252 new cases over Friday’s count. The cases came on 52,025 tests.

The most recent data available show 369 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 1,415 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

