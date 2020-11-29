MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from November 29, 2020:

Fifty-seven more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 3,578. November has been the deadliest month in Minnesota, with 1,121 of the 3,578 deaths due to COVID-19 occurring this month alone.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, one was over 100 years old, 13 were in their 90s, 20 were in their 80s, 14 were in their 70s, eight were in their 60s and one was in their 50s. Twenty-nine of the 57 people whose deaths announced Sunday were residents of long-term care facilities. The vast majority of the people whose deaths were reported — 46 out of the 57 — were Greater Minnesota residents.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 312,969 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 8,946 from the total announced on Saturday and is based on 97,733 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

On Saturday, MDH reported an additional 9,022 cases and 45 deaths, which includes numbers from Thursday and Friday.

The most recent data available show 386 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, up from 369 a week prior and 293 two weeks prior; 1,399 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

