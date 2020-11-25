The daily coronavirus update: 72 more deaths, tying previous one-day record

MinnPost normally provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. Programming note for this week, though: We’re taking a break from the daily coronavirus briefing over the long holiday weekend, so sit tight until Sunday, when our next update is scheduled.

Here are the latest updates from November 25, 2020:

289,303 cases; 3,375 deaths

Seventy-two more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday, for a total of 3,375. That makes Wednesday tied with November 19 for the day with the highest single-day number of deaths reported.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Wednesday, three were over 100 years old, 17 were in their 90s, 28 were in their 80s, 16 were in their 70s, six were in their 60s, one was in their 50s and one was in their 40s. Forty-eight of the 72 people whose deaths announced Wednesday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Wednesday there have been 289,303 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 6,387 from the total announced on Tuesday and is based on 65,552 new tests. The most recent seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 14.3 percent. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Hospitalizations continue to rise. The most recent data available show 379 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, up from 346 the week prior, and 1,449 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

