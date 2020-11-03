The daily coronavirus update: Minnesota breaks single-day case record for third time in a week

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from November 3, 2020:

157,096 cases; 2,499 deaths

Fifteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 2,499.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, one was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, two were in their 70s, seven were in their 80s, three were in their 90s and one was age 100 or older. Seven of the 15 people whose deaths were announced Tuesday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 157,096 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 3,476 from Monday’s count and is based on 37,338 new tests. The count of 3,476 is an all-time one day new case record, and represents the third time the state has set a case record in a week. Thanks to new saliva testing sites, tests are on the rise, but so are cases, and the most recent data put average seven-day test positivity at 9 percent. You can find the seven-day positive case average over time here.

The current caseload and death toll combines Minnesotans with positive PCR tests and positive antigen tests approved under a Food and Drug emergency authorization use. MDH added antigen tests to case counts on Oct. 14.

Hospitalizations continue to rise. The most recent data available show 197 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 655 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

