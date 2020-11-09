MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from November 9, 2020:

Nineteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Monday, for a total of 2,675.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Monday, four were in their 90s, nine in their 80s, four in their 70s, and two in their 60s. Fourteen of the people whose deaths were announced Monday were residents of long-term care facilities.

Of the 19 deaths, six were among residents of the Twin Cities metro area and 12 were among residents of Greater Minnesota. There were deaths reported in 14 counties.

The state has reported 218 deaths through the first nine days of November, which is more than the total death toll in March (12), July (159) and August (216). The state recorded 219 deaths in September.

MDH also said Monday there have been 184,788 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 3,926 from Sunday’s count and is based on 26,004 new tests. That corresponds to a single-day positivity rate of roughly 15 percent. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The current caseload and death toll combines Minnesotans with positive PCR tests and positive antigen tests approved under a Food and Drug emergency authorization use. MDH added antigen tests to case counts on Oct. 14.

The most recent data available show 224 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 860 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

While Gov. Tim Walz has for weeks resisted new restrictions on businesses and public life as the COVID-19 pandemic has escalated in the state, on Monday he signaled he will soon announce new rules limiting how bars and restaurants operate. A total shut down or stay-home order is not expected. Read more from MinnPost’s Peter Callaghan here.

