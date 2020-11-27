The daily coronavirus update: Minnesota sets another single-day record with 101 deaths

Here are the latest updates from November 27, 2020:

295,001 cases; 3,476 deaths

A record 101 more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday, for a total of 3,476. The previous record number of deaths reported in a day was 72. A total of 1,019 Minnesota COVID-19 fatalities, or nearly a third of all the state’s COVID-19 deaths, have been reported so far in November alone.

Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, the deaths reported Friday are deaths that normally would have been reported Thursday. The data reported Friday represent cases, tests and deaths documented in the 24 hours before 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Saturday’s report will include data documented Thursday and Friday, so numbers may be larger than normal.

In a statement Friday, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm reacted to the new record number. “This is a sad development, but it is not a surprising development. For weeks we have been sounding the alarm about the dramatic growth in COVID-19 cases. We know that more cases leads to more hospitalizations and deaths, and today’s news reinforces that tragic pattern,” she said.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Friday, one was over 100 years old, 27 were in their 90s, 39 were in their 80s, 24 were in their 70s, four were in their 60s, five were in their 50s and one was in their 20s. Sixty-four of the 101 people whose deaths announced Friday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Friday there have been 295,001 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 5,698 from the total announced on Thursday and is based on 55,853 new tests. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 13.8 percent, down slightly from previous reports but still at a level MDH considers troubling. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Hospitalizations continue their precipitous rise, suggesting deadly weeks ahead. The most recent data available show a record 387 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 1,425 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

