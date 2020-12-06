MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from December 6, 2020:

Sixty-four more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 3,984. Starting Dec. 2, every day since has seen more than 60 reported deaths, making the last five days one of the deadliest of the pandemic. Until November, there had not been 60 deaths reported in a single-day; since Nov. 18, there have been 10 such days.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, 16 were in their 90s, 25 in their 80s, 12 in their 70s, seven in their 60s, three in their 50s, and one in their 40s. Thirty-eight of the 64 deaths announced Sunday were among people who lived in long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 350,862 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 5,588 from Saturday’s count and is based on 67,435 new tests. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 10.7 percent, down from 13.5 percent the week prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The most recent data available show 367 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 1,312 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

