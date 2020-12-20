MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from December 20, 2020:

397,319 cases; 4,850 deaths

Seventy more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 4,850.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, one was over 100 years old, 19 were in their 90s, 26 were in their 80s, 14 were in their 70s, eight were in their 60s and two were in their 50s. Forty-five of the 70 people whose deaths announced Sunday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 397,319 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 2,684 from the total announced on Saturday and is based on 65,102 new tests. The most recent seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 9.7 percent. This represents the first time this rate has fallen below 10 percent, considered a “high risk” threshold, since late October. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The number of people hospitalized continues to decline since its peak in late November. The most recent data available show 270 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 874 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304