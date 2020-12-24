The daily coronavirus update: 79 deaths bring total to more than 5,000 in Minnesota

Programming note: MinnPost is taking a break from daily coronavirus updates until Jan. 4, though we will periodically send updates during that time after briefings by the Walz administration.

Here are the latest updates from December 24, 2020:

404,403 cases; 5,050 deaths

Minnesota surpassed 5,000 COVID-19 deaths Thursday, as the Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday that 79 more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 5,050 Minnesotans have died of COVID-19.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, 25 were in their 90s, 29 were in their 80s, 16 were in their 70s, six were in their 60s and three were in their 50s. Fifty-three of the 79 people whose deaths announced Thursday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 404,403 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 1,884 from the total announced on Wednesday and is based on 51,675 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 7.9 percent, the lowest it’s been since late October.You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The most recent data available show 238 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 810 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

