MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from December 17, 2020:

Eighty-three more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 4,658.

November was the deadliest month of the pandemic so far, with 1,140 reported deaths, but December is on pace to be far more deadly. Through the first 17 days of December, 1,065 deaths have been reported.

Article continues after advertisement

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, two were older than 100, 19 were in their 90s, 29 in their 80s, 20 in their 70s, 10 in their 60s, one in their 40s, and two in their 20s. Fifty-two of the 83 deaths announced Thursday were among people who were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 389,171 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of new cases is up 2,775 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 47,704 new tests. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 10.1 percent, down from 13 percent the week prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The most recent data available show 289 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 933 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Article continues after advertisement

Around the web

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304