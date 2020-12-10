The daily coronavirus update: 89 more deaths; health department warns of long-term effects of COVID-19

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from December 10, 2020:

Article continues after advertisement

367,218 confirmed cases; 4,198 deaths

Eighty-nine more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 4,198.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, 18 were in their 90s, 40 were in their 80s, 15 were in their 70s, nine were in their 60s, two were in their 50s, three were in their 40s, and two were in their 20s. Fifty-six of the 89 deaths announced Sunday were among people who were residents of long-term care facilities. Fifty-two of the people who died were residents of Greater Minnesota and 37 were residents of the metro area, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

MDH also said Wednesday there have been 367,218 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 3,523 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 41,499 new tests. After dropping in late November, the seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is up to 13.1 percent, up from 10.7 a few days prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The most recent data available show 352 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 1,190 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH gives update on MIS-C, discusses long-haul symptoms

State Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield urged Minnesotans to slow the spread of COVID-19 because for many, it’s not just a short illness and can carry severe complications.

Article continues after advertisement

Out of 59,000 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Minnesota children, there have now been 43 cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) reported in Minnesota kids. MIS-C is a rare and potentially life-threatening condition believed to be associated with COVID-19 that can include symptoms such as fever, abdominal pain, decreased appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, redness in eyes, swelling of the hands and feet, neck pain and fatigue.

Nationally, there had been 1,288 cases of MIS-C as of Dec. 4, and 23 children have died. There have been no confirmed MIS-C deaths in Minnesota.

In Minnesota as nationally, there are major racial and ethnic disparities in children diagnosed with MIS-C: in Minnesota, 67 percent of cases have been in Black or Hispanic children.

There have been at least 70 cases of a similar condition in young adults, called MISC-A nationally; two in Minnesota.

Other conditions associated with COVID-19 include symptoms that last after the acute illness is over, from fatigue to shortness of breath, cough, joint pain, chest pain, brain fog, memory difficulties, mood swings, anxiety, muscle pain, headaches, intermittent fever, and fast pounding of the heart. People with long haul symptoms are not typically able to infect others 10 days after the onset of their symptoms, but can develop these other symptoms that last for weeks or months.

Lynfield said it’s not clear what percent of patients experience long-haul symptoms, but they can occur in both people with mild COVID-19 cases and those with acute cases. The medical field is still working to classify these symptoms and better understand them, Lynfield said.

Article continues after advertisement

Today on MinnPost

Around the web

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304