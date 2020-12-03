The daily coronavirus update: 92 more deaths, one of highest tolls since pandemic began

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from December 3, 2020:

333,626 cases; 3,784 deaths

Ninety-two more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 3,784. Thursday’s 92 deaths now represents the second-highest number of deaths reported in one day, after Nov. 27, which had 101 reported deaths.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, 27 were in their 90s, 31 were in their 80s, 21 were in their 70s, 10 were in their 60s and three were in their 50s. 48 of the 92 people whose deaths announced Thursday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 333,626 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 6,149 from the total announced on Wednesday and is based on 50,718 new tests. The most recent seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 10.9 percent, down from nearly 16 percent earlier in the month. While the decline is an improvement, it may be temporary given gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The most recent data available show 376 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, down slightly in recent days but still high, and 1,394 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

