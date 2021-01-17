MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from January 17, 2020:

40 more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 5,927.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, seven were in their 90s, 14 in their 80s, 12 in their 70s, 6 in their 60s, and one was in their 40s. Twenty-four of the 40 people who died were residents of long-term care facilities

MDH also said Sunday there have been 446,380 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 1,364 from Saturday’s count and is based on 30,774 new tests. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

As of Jan. 14, the most recent day of data, 184,943 people were recorded as having had at least one dose of vaccine, and 35,800 have received two doses.

The most recent data available show 125 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 487 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304