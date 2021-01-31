The daily coronavirus update: 13 more deaths; 461,807 total cases

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

461,807 cases; 6,200 deaths

Thirteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 6,200.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, four were in their 90s, three were in their 80s, three were in their 70s, one was in their 60s and two were in their 50s. Seven of the 13 people whose deaths announced Sunday were residents of long-term care facilities.

On Saturday, MDH reported 1,072 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 461,807 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 988 from the total announced on Saturday and is based on 30,362 new tests. The seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 4.8 percent, below the 5 percent “caution” threshold. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

As of Friday, the most recent day of data available, 418,299 people in Minnesota, or 7.6 percent of the state’s population, had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 111,715 had received two doses.

The most recent data available show 95 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19 — the lowest number since September — and 355 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

