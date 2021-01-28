MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from January 28, 2021:

Sixteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 6,140.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, one was over 100, five were in their 90s, four in their 80s, five in their 70s and one in their 30s. Twelve of the 16 people who died were residents of long-term care facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

MDH also said Thursday there have been 458,633 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 1,335 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 47,725 new tests. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 4.9 percent. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The state says 407,063 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The most recent data available show 97 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 380 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

Article continues after advertisement

Around the web

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304