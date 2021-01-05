The daily coronavirus update: 18 more deaths; 425,261 total cases

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from January 5, 2020:

425,261 cases; 5,461 deaths

Eighteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 5,461.

Article continues after advertisement

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, three were in their 90s, four were in their 80s, four were in their 70s, three were in their 60s, three were in their 50s and one was in their 30s. Seven of the 18 people whose deaths were announced Tuesday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 425,261 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 1,573 from the total announced on Monday and is based on 15,666 new tests. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, was 6.3 percent in the most recent data, up from 4.7 percent days earlier. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The most recent data available show 155 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 687 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

In vaccine news, data show 80,857 Minnesotans have received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Guidelines about who gets the vaccinated next are expected mid-January. More information, including demographics, on Minnesotans vaccinated can be found here.

More information on cases can be found here.

Article continues after advertisement

Today on MinnPost

Around the web

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304