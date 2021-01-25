The daily coronavirus update: 3 more deaths; state imposes new deadline for vaccine providers

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from January 25, 2021:

455,783 cases; 6,098 deaths

Three more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Monday, for a total of 6,098. While deaths have trended downward and that represents the lowest number recorded in months, early days of the week tend to have lower numbers due to reporting delays over the weekend.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Monday, one was in their 80s, one was in their 70s and one was in their 60s. One of the 3 people whose deaths announced Monday was a resident of a long-term care facility.

MDH also said Monday there have been 455,783 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 794 from the total announced on Sunday and is based on 21,382 new tests. The most recent seven-day positivity average (which lags by a week) is 5.1 percent, just above the 5 percent “caution” threshold. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

As of Friday, the most recent available data, 266,985 people had received at least one of two COVID-19 vaccine doses in Minnesota. That’s about 4.8 percent of the state’s population.

The most recent data available show 104 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 439 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

State announces new 72 hour deadline for providers using vaccine

Minnesota is imposing new vaccine delivery timeline goals for vaccinators. On Monday, the Walz administration said vaccinators should use 90 percent or more of their doses within 72 hours of receiving them, and 100 percent of their doses within a week.

Minnesota has been under scrutiny for being slower than other states to use up the vaccine allotted to it by the federal government. The new rules were announced after Gov. Tim Walz’s administration said data showed some vaccinators were lagging in getting vaccinations administered, including some chain pharmacies under federal contract to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to long-term care facilities (newly available data on vaccine administration by provider can be found on the vaccines administered tab of MHD’s vaccination page).

A press release said providers who do not meet the new timelines could see changes to the amount of vaccines allocated to them in the future.

Registration changed for vaccine pilot sites for those 65+

Starting this week, Minnesotans who are 65 or older and want to get vaccinated at one of nine pilot vaccine sites across the state can register to be part of a pool from which the state will randomly select people for a limited number of vaccine slots available this week.

Minnesotans can register to be in the pool starting at 5 a.m. on Tuesday and ending at 5 a.m. on Wednesday at mn.gov/findmyvaccine. Those unable to register online can call 833-431-2053 (the call center will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday). Anyone who is eligible and signs up within that 24-hour period will be included in the pool.

Last week, when Minnesota piloted the COVID-19 vaccination test site program, appointments were given out online and over the phone on a first-come, first-served basis. Many Minnesotans found themselves spending hours in a digital “waiting room” only to learn some time later that there were no appointments left.

“The new process is geared toward preventing a surge of website and call center traffic at a given moment in time and allowing for more equitable access to appointments,” the Walz administration said in a press release.

This week, about 8,000 vaccines will be available through this lottery system. Minnesotans who were on the waitlist last week will be automatically pre-registered to be in the pool for random selection. Individuals may register only once, and duplicates will be automatically removed.

Those who are randomly selected will be notified and receive instructions on finalizing their appointment on Jan. 27 by text, email or phone. Appointments are non-transferable: if a person who is selected can’t go to their appointment, another person will be randomly selected from the pool.

Minnesota to hold clinic to vaccinate teachers

Minnesota will hold a clinic to vaccinate 15,000 metro area Minnesotans who work in schools or child care facilities. The clinic will be at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul between Jan. 28 and Feb. 1. Those eligible will receive information through their workplaces on how to register for an appointment.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304