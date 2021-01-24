MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Thirty-two more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 6,095.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, four were in their 90s, 19 were in their 80s, three were in their 70s, four were in their 60s, one was in their 50s and one was in their 30s. Twenty-two of the 32 people whose deaths announced Sunday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 454,989 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 1,181 from the total announced on Saturday and is based on 34,874 new tests. The most recent seven-day positive case average, which lags by a week, is 5.1 percent. The positivity rate has been declining over the last week, though it remains slightly above a 5-percent threshold that state officials say is a concerning sign of disease spread.

On Saturday, MDH reported 31 deaths and an increase of 1,540 cases over Friday’s count.

The most recent data available show 104 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 439 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

As of Thursday, the most recent data available, 247,415 Minnesotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. That’s roughly 4.5 percent of the state population.

