MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from January 21, 2021:

Thirty-two more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 6,011.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, eight were in their 90s, 11 in their 80s, eight in their 70s, four in their 60s, and one in their 50s. Fifteen of the 32 people who died Thursday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 450,762 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 1,292 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 41,333 new tests. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 5.1 percent, down from 7.3 the week prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

As of Monday, the most recent day for which data are available, 203,839 Minnesotans had received at least one of two COVID-19 vaccine doses, and 41,984 had received both doses.

The most recent data available show 98 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 460 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

