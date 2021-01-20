MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from January 20, 2021:

Thirty-four more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday, for a total of 5,979.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Wednesday, four were in their 90s, 16 were in their 80s, seven were in their 70s, five were in their 60s and two were in their 40s. Twenty of the 34 people whose deaths announced Wednesday were residents of long-term care facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

MDH also said Wednesday there have been 449,492 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 1,224 from the total announced on Tuesday and is based on 18,393 new tests. The seven-day positivity average has recently been dropping and was most recently recorded at 5.3 percent on Jan. 11. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

As of Sunday, the most recent day for which data are available, 200,840 Minnesotans, or 3.6 percent of the state’s population, had received at least one of two COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The most recent data available show 111 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 459 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

Article continues after advertisement

Around the web

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304