The daily coronavirus update: 4 more deaths; test positivity rate continues to rise

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from January 11, 2021:

437,552 confirmed cases; 5,711 deaths

Four more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Monday, for a total of 5,711.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Monday, one was in their 90s and three were in their 70s. Two of the four deaths announced Monday were of people who were residents of long-term care facilities

MDH also said Monday there have been 437,552 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 980 from Sunday’s count and is based on 15,980 new tests. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 7.1, up from 5.2 percent the week prior. After falling steadily to start December, the positivity average has been on the rise since Dec. 24. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said during a press conference Monday that she anticipates more cases to roll in due to end-of-year holiday travel.

In vaccine news, data show 147,645 Minnesotans have received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Guidelines about who gets vaccinated next are expected in mid-January. More information, including demographics, on Minnesotans vaccinated can be found here.

The most recent data available show 141 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 545 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304