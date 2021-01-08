MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from January 8, 2020:

431,944 cases; 5,620 deaths

Forty-eight more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday, for a total of 5,620.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Friday, one was over 100 years old, 20 were in their 90s, 14 were in their 80s, nine were in their 70s, one was in their 60s, two were in their 50s and one was in their 30s. Twenty-nine of the 48 people whose deaths announced Friday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Friday there have been 431,944 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 2,374 from the total announced on Thursday and is based on 49,029 new tests. The seven-day positive case average, which lags by a week, is 6.9 percent. That case average has increased for six consecutive days and is above a 5-percent threshold state officials say is a concerning sign of disease spread.

Official state data show 104,226 Minnesotans have received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, though MDH infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said preliminary information indicates more people have received a vaccine dose. She estimated 120,000 people had been vaccinated as of Thursday morning. Guidelines about who gets vaccinated next are expected in mid-January. More information, including demographics, on Minnesotans vaccinated can be found here.

The most recent data available show 130 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 629 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. Hospitalizations have declined for more than a month. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

