MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from January 3, 2020:

420,544 cases; 5,430 deaths

Fifty-three more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 5,430. Those 53 deaths include data for Friday and Saturday because MDH had not reported new information from New Year’s Day.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, three were over 100 years old, 10 were in their 90s, 24 were in their 80s, four were in their 70s, eight were in their 60s, three were in their 50s and one was in their 40s. Thirty-five of the 53 people whose deaths announced Sunday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 420,544 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 2,712 from data reported through Dec. 31 and is based on 41,541 new tests. The seven-day positive case average, which lags by a week, is 5.1 percent. The rate has steadily declined from a peak in November and is now nearly below a 5-percent threshold that MDH says signals a concerning level of disease spread.

On Saturday, MDH reported data through Dec. 31, which typically would have been reported Friday if not for the holiday. That data included 54 deaths and an increase of 2,530 cases over the previous count reported Thursday. MDH also said on Saturday that 57,017 Minnesotans have been vaccinated, though that data is preliminary and only includes information submitted to the state.

The state reported 1,784 deaths in December, making it by far the deadliest month of the pandemic. There were 1,136 deaths reported in November and 696 deaths reported in May.

The most recent data available show 196 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 699 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304