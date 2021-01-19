The daily coronavirus update: 6 more deaths; MDH officials urge patience on vaccines

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from January 19, 2020:

448,268 confirmed cases; 5,945 deaths

Six more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 5,945.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, three were in their 90s, two in their 80s, one was in their 70s. Four of the six people who died were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 448,268 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 922 from Sunday’s count and is based on 14,467 new tests. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 5.4 percent, up from 7.5 the week prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

As of Jan. 16, the most recent day of data, 200,130 people were recorded as having had at least one dose of vaccine, and 38,258 have received two doses. Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann, urging patience, said in a press conference Tuesday that Minnesota doesn’t have enough doses for everyone yet and, as more doses become available, the state is still establishing its protocol for administering vaccines. Minnesota anticipates receiving more stockpiles after President-elect Joe Biden’s administration takes over, noted Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm during the press conference.

The most recent data available show 110 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 474 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

