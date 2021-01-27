MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Eighteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday, for a total of 6,124.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Wednesday, six were in their 90s, five were in their 80s, six were in their 70s and one was in their 50s. Ten of the 18 people whose deaths were announced Wednesday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Wednesday there have been 457,317 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 827 from the total announced on Tuesday and is based on 20,899 new tests. The state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases for three consecutive days. The seven-day positive case average, which lags by a week, is 5 percent. That positivity rate has declined lately and matches the 5-percent threshold state officials say constitutes a concerning sign of disease spread.

As of Monday, the state says 301,290 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is roughly 5.5 percent of the state population. MDH reports 73,304 Minnesotans have completed a two-dose vaccine regimen.

The most recent data available show 97 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 380 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304