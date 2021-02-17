MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from February 17, 2021:

Ten more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday, for a total of 6,390.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Wednesday, three were in their 80s, six in their 70s, and one in their 50s. Three of the 10 people whose deaths were announced Wednesday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Wednesday there have been 475,379 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 783 from Tuesday’s count and is based on 22,160 new tests. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 3.7 percent. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The state also reported that 695,629 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The most recent data available show 54 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 260 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304