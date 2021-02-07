MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from February 7, 2021:

Ten more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 6,299.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, two were in their 90s, two in their 80s, five in their 70s, and one in their 60s. Five of the 10 people whose deaths were announced Sunday were residents of long-term care facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

MDH also said Sunday there have been 468,118 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 914 from Saturday’s count and is based on 27,922 new tests. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 4.2 percent. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The state reports 554,102 people have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

The most recent data available show 82 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 280 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

Article continues after advertisement

Around the web

PSA: Don’t post your coronavirus vaccination card selfie on social media, The Verge

Super Bowl parties could ignite another surge in COVID cases ; death toll almost cost New York a House seat: COVID-19 live updates, USA Today

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304