MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from February 15, 2021:

Two more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Monday, for a total of 6,378.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Monday, one was in their 80s and one was in their 60s.

MDH also said Monday there have been 474,169 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 611 from Sunday’s count and is based on 18,165 new tests. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 3.9 percent. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The state reports 675,329 people, or 12.1 percent of the state, have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The most recent data available show 73 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 253 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304