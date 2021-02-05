The daily coronavirus update: 22 more deaths; 466,224 total cases

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from February 5, 2021:

466,224 cases; 6,273 deaths

Twenty-two more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday, for a total of 6,273.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Friday, six were in their 90s, seven were in their 80s, four were in their 70s and five were in their 60s. Six of the 22 people whose deaths announced Friday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Friday there have been 466,224 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 1,048 from the total announced on Thursday and is based on 38,947 new tests. The most recent seven-day test positivity average, which lags by a week, is 4.2 percent, the lowest it’s been since June. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

As of Wednesday, the most recent day of data available, 497,843 people in Minnesota, or 9 percent of the population, had at least one of two doses of COVID-19 vaccine; 138,212 had had both doses.

The most recent data available show 82 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 280 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

