The daily coronavirus update: 3 more deaths; 564 new cases

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Here are the latest updates from February 8, 2021:
468,682 cases; 6,302 deaths
Three more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Monday, for a total of 6,302.
Of the people whose deaths were announced Monday, one was in their 90s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 40s. One of the 3 people whose deaths announced Monday was a resident of a long-term care facility.
MDH also said Monday there have been 468,682 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 564 from the total announced on Sunday and is based on 18,567 new tests. The most recent seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, is 4.1, below the 5 percent “caution” threshold. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.
The most recent vaccine data show 556,482 people in Minnesota, or 10.1 percent of the population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 158,763 have received two doses.
Eighty Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 250 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.
More information on cases can be found here.
MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html
MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304