The daily coronavirus update: 6 more deaths; 569,164 have at least one dose of vaccine

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from February 9, 2021:

469,254 confirmed cases; 6,308 deaths

Six more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 6,308.

Article continues after advertisement

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, five were in their 90s and one in their 80s. Five of the six people whose deaths were announced Tuesday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 469,254 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 572 from Monday’s count and is based on 10,623 new tests. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 4 percent. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The state reports 569,164 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The most recent data available show 74 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 247 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

Article continues after advertisement

Around the web

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304