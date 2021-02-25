MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from February 25, 2021:

Seven more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 6,450.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, two were in their 90s, two in their 80s, one in their 70s, one in their 60s, and one in their 40s. Four of the seven people whose deaths were announced Thursday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 481,831 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 996 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 42,749 new tests. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 3.7 percent. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The state reports 783,214 people have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The most recent data available show 50 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 215 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Tim Walz outlined the state’s plans for which groups to vaccinate next. More details on the plans can be found here.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304