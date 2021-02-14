The daily coronavirus update: 7 more deaths; average positivity rate at 3.9 percent

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from February 14, 2021:

473,567 cases; 6,376 deaths

Seven more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 6,376.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, two were in their 90s, one was in their 70s, two were in their 60s, one was in their 50s and one was in their 40s. Two of the seven people whose deaths announced Sunday were residents of long-term care facilities.

The state has reported 177 deaths through 14 days in February, and, as deaths continue to decline, Minnesota is on pace for its lowest monthly death toll since September.

The most recent data available shows 661,187 Minnesotans, roughly 11.9 percent of the state’s population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. MDH reports 227,551 people have received both shots in the two-dose vaccine series.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 473,567 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 776 from the total announced on Saturday and is based on 27,155 new tests. The seven-day positive case average, which lags by a week, is 3.9 percent according to the latest data. That is below a 5-percent threshold the state says is a sign of concerning disease spread.

On Saturday, MDH reported seven deaths and an increase of 940 cases from Friday’s count.

The most recent data available show 73 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 253 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

