MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from February 2, 2021:

Eight more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday, for a total of 6,210.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Tuesday, one was in their 90s, three in their 80s, two in their 70s, one in their 40s, and one in their 30s. Three of the eight people who died were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Tuesday there have been 463,132 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 633 from Monday’s count and is based on 10,221 new tests. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 4.4 percent. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The state reports 447,610 people in Minnesota had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The state has ramped up COVID-19 vaccination efforts and is now administering twice the number of shots given per day on average, compared to last week,” said Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann during a press conference Tuesday.

The most recent data available show 84 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 310 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

