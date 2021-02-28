MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from February 28, 2021:

Eight more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 6,483.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, two were in their 90s, three in their 80s, one in their 60s, one in their 50s and one was in their 30s. Four of the eight people whose deaths were announced Sunday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 484,594 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 813 from Saturday’s count and is based on 29,143 new tests. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 3.7 percent. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The state reports 878,346 Minnesotans have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 452,562 people have completed a vaccine series.

The most recent data available show 60 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 203 are in the hospital with COVID-19 but not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304