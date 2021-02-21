The daily coronavirus update: 9 more deaths; case count grows by 879

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from February 21, 2021:

479,036 cases; 6,432 deaths

Nine more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Sunday, for a total of 6,432.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Sunday, three were in their 90s, two were in their 80s, two were in their 70s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 40s. Four of the 9 people whose deaths announced Sunday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Sunday there have been 479,036 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 879 from the total announced on Saturday and is based on 28,676 new tests. The most recent seven-day positivity rating , which lags by a week, is 3.7 percent. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Article continues after advertisement

On Saturday, Minnesota reported an additional 870 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths.

As of Friday, the most recent data available, 754,602 people, or roughly 13.6 percent of Minnesota’s population, had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 341,332 had received both doses.

The most recent data available show 59 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 223 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

Article continues after advertisement

Today on MinnPost

Asking yourself how long it’s been since this all started? Us too.

As always, a look at the numbers on the MinnPost COVID-19 dashboard.

Around the web

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304