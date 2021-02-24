MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from February 24, 2021:

480,845 cases; 6,443 deaths

Nine more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday, for a total of 6,443.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Wednesday, two were in their 90s, one was in their 80s, two were in their 70s, three were in their 60s and one was in their 50s. Two of the nine people whose deaths announced Wednesday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Wednesday there have been 480,845 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 754 from the total announced on Tuesday and is based on 19,822 new tests. The most recent seven-day case positivity average, which lags by a week, was 3.7 percent, up slightly from the previous day’s data. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Assistant Health Commissioner Dan Huff said Wednesday that while cases have trended downward recently, the decrease has begun to flatten and some parts of the state are seeing cases tick up.

Specifically, Northwest, South Central and West Central Minnesota have begun to see case growth. These regions were harbingers of case increases across the state in the fall, Huff said, encouraging Minnesotans to remain vigilant, particularly for the next 90 days, as more Minnesotans are vaccinated and as those vaccines take effect.

As of Monday, the most recent day of data, 770,021 people, or 13.8 percent of Minnesota’s population, had received at least one of two COVID-19 vaccine doses; 370,981 people had received both doses.

The most recent data available show 59 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 233 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine expected to gain FDA approval soon

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration said the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson is safe and effective, a step that means the shot is likely to get the agency’s approval soon.

Trials have found the vaccine to be 66 percent effective at preventing moderate to severe cases of COVID-19, and 85 percent effective at preventing more severe cases.

Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in use already, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose. MDH officials said it’s likely to be used in populations that might be less likely or struggle to be able to get to two vaccine appointments. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine also has less stringent storage requirements.

On Friday, an FDA advisory committee will meet to decide whether or not the vaccine should be recommended. The Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP), which advises the Centers for Disease Control on the use and distribution of all vaccines is planning to meet Sunday and Monday and would likely make recommendations for the vaccine then if it is approved by the FDA.

MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann called the Johnson & Johnson news exciting. Johnson & Johnson has said if its vaccine is approved, it expects to have 20 million doses available by the end of March.

Kids attending school in person — and their parents — asked to get tested every two weeks

MDH on Wednesday requested that kids who are back in school or participating in extracurricular activities — and their family members — get tested for COVID-19 every two weeks in order to help keep cases under control as more Minnesotans are vaccinated.

Families are encouraged to use at-home spit tests and state testing centers to get tested.

“Over the past few months, the number of students attending in-person classes has significantly increased, with thousands more expected to return to the classroom in coming weeks,” Huff said in a statement. In order to keep kids in sports and activities, “We need to use all the tools at our disposal. That’s why we are asking parents to make regular testing a priority for their families. Testing can help spot a single case early and prevent it from becoming many cases.”

State adds vaccination site for school and child care workers at Mall of America

Minnesota announced Wednesday that it is adding a fourth community vaccination site this week at the Mall of America in Bloomington. Sites have also been set up in Minneapolis, Duluth and Rochester.

The site will serve pre-K-through-12 grade-school workers and child care workers, and administer about 8,190 shots in its first week.

Staff will be contacted by their employers if they’re eligible to be vaccinated.

