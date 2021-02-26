MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from February 26, 2021:

Twelve more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday, for a total of 6,462.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Friday, two were in their 90s, five were in their 80s, three were in their 70s and two were in their 60s. Five of the 12 people whose deaths announced Friday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Friday there have been 482,978 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 1,147 from the total announced on Thursday and is based on 39,601 new tests. The seven-day positive case average, which lags by a week, is 3.7 percent. That’s up slightly from a recent low of 3.5 percent, but below a 5 percent threshold state officials say is a sign of concerning disease spread.

The most recent data show 804,716 Minnesotans, roughly 14.5 percent of the state population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state reports 405,992 Minnesotans have received both shots in the two-dose vaccine series.

The most recent data available show 60 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 203 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304