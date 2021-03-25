All Minnesotans 16 and older to be eligible for COVID vaccine starting Tuesday

Gov. Tim Walz will announce Friday that all Minnesotans age 16 and up will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination starting Tuesday, March 30.

The opening of vaccines to anyone who is over 16 represents a change in direction from the plans Minnesota announced last month to continue a phased approach. The announcement comes amid many other states’ decisions to significantly increase eligibility after President Joe Biden earlier this month directed all states to make adults eligible by May 1.

In a statement, Walz said eligibility would be open further because the federal government has promised increased supply and because he said Minnesota has become a leader in quickly using vaccines as they are sent to the state.

The most recent data from the state show 26.5 percent of Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and the state ranks 16th in the share of its population that’s been vaccinated according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Minnesota has vaccinated 80 percent of seniors, two-thirds of school and child care workers, according to Walz.

Currently, no vaccine has been approved for use in the U.S. for anyone under the age of 16.

Walz will speak about the announcement in a televised address at 11:30 a.m. Friday, also available on his YouTube channel. MinnPost will update this story as more information becomes available.