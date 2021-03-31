The daily coronavirus update: 12 more deaths in Minnesota; case positivity rate rises above 5%

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from March 31, 2021:

519,529 cases; 6,848 deaths

Twelve more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday, for a total of 6,848.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Wednesday, one was over 100 years old, four were in their 90s, two were in their 80s, three were in their 70s, one was in their 60s and one was in their 50s. Four of the 12 people whose deaths were announced Wednesday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Wednesday there have been 519,529 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 1,648 from the total announced on Tuesday and is based on 22,481 new tests. The most recent seven-day case positivity rate is 5.3 percent, above the 5 percent “caution” threshold. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

As of Monday, the most recent day of data available, 1,658,176 people in Minnesota, or 29.8 percent of the population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. For tips on scheduling a vaccine appointment, consult the Minnesota Vaccine Hunters Facebook group, Vaccine Spotter’s Minnesota site or sign up for Vaccine Spotter’s alert notifications on Twitter. Fairview is now vaccinating anyone 50+, those with certain disabilities or health conditions and communities of color. More information can be found here.

Hospitalizations continue to rise. The most recent data available show 102 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 309 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

