MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from March 12, 2021:

495,208 cases; 6,737 deaths

Thirteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Friday, for a total of 6,737.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Friday, two were in their 90s, five were in their 80s, two were in their 70s, three were in their 60s and one was in their 50s. Six of the 13 people whose deaths announced Friday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Friday there have been 495,208 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 1,102 from the total announced on Thursday and is based on 35,085 new tests. The seven-day positive case average, which lags by a week, is 3.5 percent. That rate has been stable for weeks now and is below a 5-percent threshold state officials say is a concerning sign of disease spread.

The state’s most recent data say 1,163,483 Minnesotans, roughly 20.9 percent of the state’s population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s up 33,516 from the data announced Thursday.

MDH says 660,019 people have completed their vaccine series, meaning they have taken both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or have received a one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Roughly 71.9 percent of Minnesotans who are age 65 or older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The most recent data available show 66 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 174 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

Walz announces a rollback of COVID-19 restrictions

Gov. Tim Walz said Friday he will relax some remaining restrictions on bars, restaurants and gatherings as more Minnesotans are vaccinated and COVID-19 spread remains lower than during much of the pandemic.

Limits on the number of people in bars, restaurants, salons, gyms and entertainment venues will be loosened. Sports teams at outdoor venues, such as the Minnesota Twins, can have up to 10,000 fans.

There has been a global rise in childhood mental health issues during the pandemic , reports the Associated Press.

WHO says no link between blood clots and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine as more nations suspend its use.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions, Mon.-Fri. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m: 651-297-1304