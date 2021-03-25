MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from March 25, 2021:

Sixteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 6,814.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, five were in their 90s, four in their 80s, four in their 70s and three in their 60s. Ten of the 16 people whose deaths were announced Thursday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 510,398 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 1,857 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 40,859 new tests. Thursday’s count is the highest since Jan. 9, when the state’s case total peaked during the late-fall and winter, said Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

“Today’s case count is an important reminder of how very seriously we have to take this pandemic going forward,” said Malcolm.

The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 4.6 percent, up from 4.1 percent the week prior. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

Article continues after advertisement

The state reports 1,475,130 people — 26.5 percent of the population— have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 878,000 people — about 15.8 percent of the state’s population — have completed their vaccinations.

The most recent data available show 93 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 239 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

Today on MinnPost

Around the web

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions: 651-297-1304