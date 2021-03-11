MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from March 11, 2021:

Nineteen more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Thursday, for a total of 6,724.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Thursday, three were in their 90s, four were in their 80s, seven were in their 70s, one was in their 60s, one was in their 50s, two were in their 40s and one was in their 30s. Seven of the 19 people whose deaths announced Thursday were residents of long-term care facilities.

MDH also said Thursday there have been 494,106 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The number of positives is up 1,096 from Wednesday’s count and is based on 37,631 new tests. The seven-day positivity average, which lags by a week, is 3.5 percent. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The state also reported that 1,129,967 people in Minnesota have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. That number is up 26,614 from the day prior.

The most recent data available show 63 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 73 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

MDH’s coronavirus website: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html

MDH’s phone line for COVID-19 questions: 651-297-1304