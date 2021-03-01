The daily coronavirus update: 3 more deaths; Johnson & Johnson approval should increase vaccine supply

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Sunday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Here are the latest updates from March 1, 2021:

485,230 cases; 6,486 deaths

Three more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health said Monday, for a total of 6,486.

Of the people whose deaths were announced Monday, one was in their 90s, one was in their 70s and one was in their 50s. One of the 3 people whose deaths announced Monday was a resident of a long-term care facility.

MDH also said Monday there have been 485,230 total cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota. That number is up 636 from the total announced on Sunday and is based on 19,374 new tests. The most recent seven-day positivity rate, which lags by a week, is 3.6 percent. You can find the seven-day positive case average here.

The big news over the weekend was that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been approved by the FDA for emergency use. It’s already being shipped. The vaccine timeline Gov. Tim Walz announced last week did not account for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine or some expected increases in supply for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, so the increased supply of vaccines may speed up the overall timeline.

As of Saturday, the most recent day of data available, 902,242 people in Minnesota, or 16.2 percent of the population, had received at least one of two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and 467,300 Minnesotans have received two doses. More than half — 52.6 percent — of Minnesotans age 65 and older have received at least one dose. That’s an important number to watch because Walz said he would open the vaccine up to the next group once 70 percent of 65+ Minnesotans have had at least one dose.

The most recent data available show 47 Minnesotans are hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, and 183 are in the hospital with COVID-19 not in intensive care. You can find more information about Minnesota’s current ICU usage and capacity here.

More information on cases can be found here.

